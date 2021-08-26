Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.88 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

