Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.11 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $607.07 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

