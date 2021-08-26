Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $319.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

