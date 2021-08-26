Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

