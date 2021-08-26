Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.68 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 271.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

