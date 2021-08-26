Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $290.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

