Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

