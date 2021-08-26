Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

