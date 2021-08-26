Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.28% of Akoustis Technologies worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

