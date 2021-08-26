Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $11.22 Million in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.97% of ShotSpotter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,972.50, a PEG ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

