Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 469,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.