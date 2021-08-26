Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 17,829 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 65.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 87,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $222.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

