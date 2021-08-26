Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 23,445 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

