Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,552 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

