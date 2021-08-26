Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in MetLife by 46.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

