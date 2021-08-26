Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.