Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

