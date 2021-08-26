Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.44% of Canadian Solar worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $67.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

