Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,345 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $165.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

