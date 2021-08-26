Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,503 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

