Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,934 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

