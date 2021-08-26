Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,811 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $252.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

