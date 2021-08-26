Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 71,335 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.