Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

