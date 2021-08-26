Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 26,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

