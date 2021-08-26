Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 26,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,956. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

