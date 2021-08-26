Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

