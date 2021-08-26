HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $86.12 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.78 or 1.00213375 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01024958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.10 or 0.06655791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.