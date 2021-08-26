Harold M. Stratton II Sells 455 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $18,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513. Strattec Security Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $155.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

