Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.40 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $136.40 million and $5.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.96 or 0.99819701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.71 or 0.01021086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.75 or 0.06624645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.