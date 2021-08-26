HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 294 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Facebook by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.37. 96,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

