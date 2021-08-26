HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 10.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 567,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,548,000 after buying an additional 47,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.