HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $650.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $661.06. The stock has a market cap of $310.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.