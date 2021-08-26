HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.95. 152,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

