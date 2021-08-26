HC Wainwright Increases Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Price Target to $3.50

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Lipocine alerts:

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 33.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lipocine by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $62,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.