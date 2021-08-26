HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 37,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

