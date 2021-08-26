Head-To-Head Analysis: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A eXp World $1.80 billion 3.68 $31.13 million $0.21 215.38

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 1 2 0 2.67

eXp World has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A eXp World 2.34% 45.37% 22.14%

Summary

eXp World beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

