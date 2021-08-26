Head to Head Comparison: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 2 0 0 1.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 31.76%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.32%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.78% 4.64% 0.91% Diversified Healthcare Trust -15.11% -8.72% -3.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 4.44 -$36.28 million $1.58 10.55 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.54 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.52

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

