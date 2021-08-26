Head to Head Contrast: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesoblast and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,774.77% -19.82% -15.09% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 29.85 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -10.00 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 83.65 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -43.52

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mesoblast and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.26%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $156.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

