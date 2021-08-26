Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) & Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco BBVA Argentina 8.27% 10.10% 1.72% Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67%

Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and Esquire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.43 $142.73 million $0.83 4.69 Esquire Financial $53.28 million 3.80 $12.62 million $1.65 15.68

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco BBVA Argentina and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco BBVA Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.72%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco BBVA Argentina on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

