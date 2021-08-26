Head to Head Contrast: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBIZ and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 2 1 25 1 2.86

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $304.57, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than CBIZ.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.66% 13.61% 6.33% Alibaba Group 19.25% 12.92% 8.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $963.90 million 1.81 $78.30 million $1.42 23.30 Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 4.20 $22.98 billion $7.21 23.45

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats CBIZ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media and Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

