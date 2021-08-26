Head to Head Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) versus Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 60.20 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Tate & Lyle $3.67 billion 1.26 $331.00 million $3.21 12.29

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Tate & Lyle 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink. The Primary Products segment offers high volume food and industrial products for customers in the North American market. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

