Head-To-Head Review: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get ZIX alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZIX and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47

ZIX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given ZIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than GoodRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 1.98 -$6.43 million $0.25 30.40 GoodRx $550.70 million 25.99 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -37.69

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.85% 70.86% 5.24% GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

Summary

ZIX beats GoodRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.