Head to Head Survey: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.95%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 233.19%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 33.08% 18.19% 13.18% Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.15 $787.71 million $3.41 11.27 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.20

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

