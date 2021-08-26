Head-To-Head Survey: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) versus Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 289.42%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $5.23 million 8.56 -$7.35 million ($0.50) -2.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -4.11

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -187.50% -25.64% -24.10% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.02% -19.90%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

