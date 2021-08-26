Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

