Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $13,813.80 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,813.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. 355,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,457. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

