Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Down 90.4% in August

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the July 29th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,317,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,123,375. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Healthier Choices Management has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

