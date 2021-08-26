HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $177,156.57 and $6.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

