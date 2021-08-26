Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $268.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00095918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00292593 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043922 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,467,248,340 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

